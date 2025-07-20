 
Billie Eilish teases secret project with Hollywood legend

Billie Eilish recently shared with her fans she is working on a major collaboration

July 20, 2025

Billie Eilish working on something 'very, very special' 

Billie Eilish recently teased a project with filmmaker James Cameron, saying they are up to 'something very, very special.'

During her show at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, the singer made a special announcement to the crowd.

“So you may have noticed there’s like more cameras than usual. Basically I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with James Cameron,” she said.

According to Rolling Stones, the singer didn’t reveal the details about the project but emphasised that, “it’s going to be in 3D.”

She hinted that filming will continue throughout her stay in Manchester.

“You and me are part of the thing that I’m making with him,” she added. “Also, I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.”

Moreover, Eilish will be performing in Manchester for three more days, July 20, 22, and 23, before heading to Dublin for a two-day stint on July 26 and 27.

For those unversed, Eilish is currently touring her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft

As for the Titanic director, he is all set for the release of his much-anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to hit theatres on December 19.

