Kate Middleton, Prince William hold off making major Prince George announcement

Prince George’s future plans put on hold by Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William have not allowed Kensington Palace to reveal future plans for their son, Prince George.

According to reports, the Palace is holding off on announcing where the future king will go to secondary school to avoid causing disruption.

The 11-year-old Prince is currently studying at Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As per GB News, since the Waleses’ kids joined the school in 2022, the school has seen big changes including more security and more formal events, which other parents found challenging.

Speaking with the publication, Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of The Good Schools Guide revealed why the Palace has delayed making the big announcement

“I know that when the Royal Family joined Lambrook, for example, there were a few grumbles about just everything being tightened up and the loss of a very sweet, quite small, family-focused school,” she said.

“Suddenly gates were locked,” Sanderson added. “It was harder to drop a forgotten item off. Sports day becomes a grander occasion.”

“The carol service each year becomes a grander occasion. It just changes the dynamic of the school.”

Source close to Kate and William have shared that the couple is “completely understanding of other parents' concerns.”