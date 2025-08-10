 
Geo News

Prince Harry fights to safeguard royal return from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly determined to make royal family comeback amid peace talks

By
F. Quraishi
|

August 10, 2025

Prince Harry eyes Royal future as Meghan Markle has different plans

Prince Harry is reportedly trying to safeguard his relationship with King Charles amid fears Meghan Markle would ruin them.

A new report by New Idea Magazine has claimed that the Duke of Sussex has been taking on more solo engagements without the Duchess.

The sources told the publication that the move is intentional as they believe it is Harry’s way of winning back favour with the royal family.

“Even the fact that Harry has made a concerted effort to carry out more ‘solo’ engagements – that specifically don’t include Meghan, can be seen as him trying to regain favour with his family,” they said.

However, the couple is also navigating financial issues as their $150 million Netflix deal ends in September and Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand, including its wine range, struggles to take off.

“Meghan’s been lying low lately, with few posts shared on her official Instagram account, but behind closed doors she’s been in numerous meetings, hashing out future plans for As Ever and having extensive discussions about launching yet another new podcast,” they added. 

