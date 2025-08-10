Princess Beatrice's role under Prince William reign revealed

Princess Beatrice's major role under Prince William reign revealed

Prince William has apparently made big decision about cousin Princess Beatrice amid Prince Andrew’s controversy.

The future king’s decision has been revealed by royal expert and former butler of King Charles Grant Harrold while speaking on behalf of Fruity King, per the Daily Express.

The former royal butler claims Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson elder daughter Princess Beatrice is unlikely to be elevated to a senior working royal status under Prince William's reign.

Harrold explained: "Beatrice has her own career, so I don't see William making her a senior member of the working royals.”

The expert went on saying: "They pull ranks when they need the support, and she's been known to step up. But she has a job and does her own thing. She's still such a valued member of the family."

The royal expert’s remarks came after Princess Beatrice celebrated her 37th birthday.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie sent sweet birthday wishes to Beatrice on social media handles, however, she was snubbed by the Prince and Princess of Wales besides King Charles and other senior members of the royal family.

Sarah shared a sweet video saying, “Happy Birthday my darling Beatrice. There’s nothing quite like holding you in my arms and feeling the incredible bond we’ve shared since the day you were born. You continue to inspire me every single day with your strength, your kindness, and the beautiful way you love and care for your family.”