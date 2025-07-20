Josh Peck says he'd apologize to Oprah if he ever met her: Here's why

Josh Peck says he’d apologize to Oprah if he ever meets her

Josh Peck is acknowledging his show’s error relating to Oprah Winfrey.

The Drake & Josh actor, 38, appeared on the Syd & Olivia Talk Sh*t podcast and recalled the season 4 episode of the Nickelodeon sitcom that used Winfrey’s likeness in a scene.

In the scene, stepbrothers Drake Parker (Drake Bell) and Josh Nichols (Peck) attend a live taping of Oprah's show. When they get to the parking lot, the duo gets into a parking fight and Josh’s car hits a woman who appears to be Winfrey. The episode was titled Josh Runs Into Oprah.

Josh admitted that the show didn’t obtain the talk show host’s permission to portray her.

He shared that the scene was shot with a stunt woman who portrayed the host.

"She was a stunt lady because she had to do the roll over the car. I was like, 'Oprah is going to come after you. She’s powerful,'" he recalled.

When the surprised hosts asked how the show got away with it, he replied, "I don't know. I know we don't have her permission. 100% we don't."

He jokingly added that if he and Winfrey ever meet, he’ll tell her, "I'm so sorry I brutalized you with my vehicle, with my Honda Accord, or whatever it was."

The hit comedy show ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2007 and starred Nancy Sullivan, Jonathan Goldstein, Miranda Cosgrove, and Yvette Nicole Brown alongside Drake Bell and Josh Peck.