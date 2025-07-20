David Beckham breaks silence on his latest hair mishap: 'It's not funny'

David Beckham reacts to his hair disaster after Victoria's tease

David Beckham has broken his silence on latest hair mishap.

On Saturday, Victoria posted a video of her husband’s “terrible” hair transformation.

In the video, the fashion icon zoomed into David’s bald spot as he tried to hide the mishap with his hand.

Now, David has reacted to his casual summer haircut that appeared to have gone wrong. Sharing a video on his own handle, the former footballer wrote, “ITS NOT FUNNY.”

Referring to Victoria bursting into laughter in the video, David went on to write, “So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn't find it funny at all @victoriabeckham.”

“You don't always need to BE THAT HONEST - I quote " It looks awful And yes kids have content @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he added, referring to Victoria saying in the video “I'm always going to be honest with you, it looks terrible.”

The video went viral on social media with fans expressing their delight at the InterMiami owner’s new hair transformation.

One wrote, “Going the barbers tomorrow asking for a beckham.”

“Time for a new David Beckham icon haircut? Lads at school might not copy this one…,” another added.

David Beckham and Victoria tied the knot in 1999.