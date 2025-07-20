 
Geo News

David Beckham breaks silence on his latest hair mishap: 'It's not funny'

David Beckham had a major haircut gone wrong moment recently

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 20, 2025

David Beckham reacts to his hair disaster after Victoria's tease

David Beckham has broken his silence on latest hair mishap.

On Saturday, Victoria posted a video of her husband’s “terrible” hair transformation.

In the video, the fashion icon zoomed into David’s bald spot as he tried to hide the mishap with his hand.

Now, David has reacted to his casual summer haircut that appeared to have gone wrong. Sharing a video on his own handle, the former footballer wrote, “ITS NOT FUNNY.”

Referring to Victoria bursting into laughter in the video, David went on to write, “So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn't find it funny at all @victoriabeckham.”

“You don't always need to BE THAT HONEST - I quote " It looks awful And yes kids have content @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he added, referring to Victoria saying in the video “I'm always going to be honest with you, it looks terrible.”

The video went viral on social media with fans expressing their delight at the InterMiami owner’s new hair transformation.

One wrote, “Going the barbers tomorrow asking for a beckham.”

“Time for a new David Beckham icon haircut? Lads at school might not copy this one…,” another added.

David Beckham and Victoria tied the knot in 1999. 

'The Sopranos' team refused to share THIS with 'SATC' stars while filming on same location
'The Sopranos' team refused to share THIS with 'SATC' stars while filming on same location
Why was the author of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' horrified?
Why was the author of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' horrified?
Jason Momoa reflects on Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig
Jason Momoa reflects on Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig
Revealed: How Gwyneth Paltrow 'irked' Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in 90s
Revealed: How Gwyneth Paltrow 'irked' Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in 90s
Jennifer Aniston's high-profile relationships were disappointments: Source
Jennifer Aniston's high-profile relationships were disappointments: Source
Mandy Moore's candid reaction to husband not seeing A Walk to Remember revealed
Mandy Moore's candid reaction to husband not seeing A Walk to Remember revealed
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt kids make story time theatrical
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt kids make story time theatrical
Kanye West gets strong support from his collaborator video
Kanye West gets strong support from his collaborator