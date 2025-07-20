'The Sopranos' team refused to share THIS with 'SATC' stars while filming on same location

The Sopranos and 'SATC' filmed at the same location once, but the drug lord show wouldn't share food

The Sopranos and Sex and the City were two early hits of HBO, and they had to share many resources, such as locations and sets, but the one thing the drug lord show refused to share was good Italian food.

Director Allen Coulter recalled the dynamic during an appearance on Kristin Davis’ podcast Are You a Charlotte?.

Recalling a time when both shows filmed in Silvercup, Kristin asked, "Remember that middle area of Silvercup, because it had been the bread factory, so it wasn't really a proper studio?"

She continued, "And the different stages would have a common area of hallways, and The Sopranos would have their craft services, which was like going to the best Italian restaurant that you could possibly imagine. And our craft services was really, really... not that."

The And Just Like That star added, "No offense to anyone who made it. But we would just be like, 'How can we get over there and get the food?' And they would guard that food, do you know what I mean? They'd be like, 'No. You can't come over here.' And we'd be like, 'Please, can we have some meatballs?'"

The director then recalled, "I remember we were shooting a scene at the Bada Bing, you know, the so-called backroom of the Bada Bing, where they're all having lunch and pasta and stuff. When shooting an eating scene, and this would be true of Sex and the City, you always have a spit bucket."

Coulter continued, "So we're shooting that and I go over and I was looking at the guys and the guys had the spit bucket up on the table there, but it's completely clean. I said, 'What's the deal there?' They said, 'They just eat everything.' So we did, like, four takes and they would eat four meals."