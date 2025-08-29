Facelift treatment behind Amal Clooney's 'youthful' Venice Film Festival appearance : report

Amal Clooney stole the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night as she joined her husband, George Clooney, on the red carpet for the premiere of Jay Kelly.

The 47-year-old human rights lawyer beamed in a fuchsia mini dress with a dramatic train, drawing attention not only for her youthful appearance but also for reportedly upstaging her 64-year-old husband, who was recovering from a sinus infection.

According to the Daily Mail, Amal underwent a non-surgical facelift treatment in her hotel room just before stepping out.

The publication reported that the 90-minute session, priced around £240, featured 111SKIN’s wrinkle-minimizing wand movements and facial massage, with luxury products totaling more than £2,200.

The treatment is said to “lift, brighten and firm” the skin.

George Clooney, who had missed earlier press conferences and photo calls due to illness, made his return to the red carpet for the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

The film sees Clooney portray a Hollywood legend grappling with the price of a lifetime in the spotlight.

Known for her elegance and frequent ability to outshine her husband at public events, Amal once again became the center of attention in Venice.