Alan Ritchson shares insight on dialogue free action thriller ‘Motor City'

Alan Ritchson opens up about dialogue free action thriller 'Motor City'

Alan Ritchson is explaining how he conveyed emotion without dialogues in Motor City.

Alan’s bloody and thrilling action film is almost dialogue free. The film instead brings action sequels to life with gripping performances, stylized visuals and an impressive soundtrack.

Alan, who’s filming Reacher season 4, told Variety, "There’s just nothing like it, It’s a super-unique and super-artistic film. Obviously it’s a huge choice to not rely on dialogue, but I want this to be commercial, I want everybody to enjoy this and it not just to be for a tiny niche audience. And I think we did it."

Motor City is set to premiere in Venice during the film festival, but the lead star won’t be able to join as he’s on the set of Reacher.

When asked how it was to perform without dialogues, he said, "It’s really tricky. I love the tool that language provides us in conveying emotion. I guess sometimes we use it as a bit of a crutch. Sometimes we overuse it for exposition."

He admitted that it’s a "little scary" to not be able to use language, but also "exhilarating."

Alan noted that for his "supercharged" character in the film has lost everything and "has been betrayed over and over again, and wanting vengeance," the instinct would’ve been to "lash out in a physical way."

"But I think a composure, where we’re trying to keep the lid on, that is more interesting. For me, this film was more about the duel between the stillness in the in the internal rage and that wanting to percolate outwards," he added.

Alongside Alan Ritchson, Motor City stars Shailene Woodley.