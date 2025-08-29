Kid Cudi opens up about the best part of being married

Kid Cudi drops jaw-dropping confession about marriage

Kid Cudi, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, recently shared the best part of being newlyweds.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 41-year-old American rapper and author reflected on how his life has changed after marriage to Sartore.

Cudi articulated, "I got a homie that's going to be there for me, [who] ain't going to leave me alone. No matter where we are on the planet, she'll be here. I'll be there.”

He added, “We're halfway across the country from each other and I still know that I could call her, that I can connect with her, that she'll be there for me if I ever have a moment of weakness. If I ever need some help, she'll lift me up.”

"So, I think that's the illest part about the whole thing. I mean, of course, there's so many awesome things that come with marriage, but I think the biggest thing is that I got a homie with me now,” the Better Place crooner quipped.

"The best thing” about marriage is that Cudi will not have to endure anything alone, as he has “got a homie now permanently in my life that's going to be there for me and uplift me when I need it. And I'm going to be the same for her."

It is pertinent to mention that the Stars in the Sky hitmaker and Sartore tied the knot in the South of France on June 28, 2025.