Zoe Kravitz tears into 'Friends' with jaw-dropping remark

Zoe Kravitz stuns with shocking confession about 'Friends'

Zoe Kravitz recently called out one detail from the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends.

Catching up with PEOPLE magazine with Austin Butler, with whom she worked in Caught Stealing, a crime caper set in 1998 New York City, the 36-year-old American actress and filmmaker became nostalgic and counted things she badly miss from the ‘90s, from VHS tapes to answering machines.

Kravitz admitted it was “so fun” to talk about past decades, while Butler, who misses “not having cell phones” all the time, said, “Even just being in the apartment [on set] and seeing the Nintendo 64 on top of the TV. We had the GoldenEye [video game], I saw that.”

The Batman actress added of her prop from the film, "Or my cell phone was that Nokia brick thing,” to which the Dune star responded, "You had a big old thing, yeah."

"[I'm] really nostalgic for that time. Then also the fashion, all that stuff's so cool. New York City and the grunge. ... It's a good time,” she quipped.

They also shared what they would like to leave in the ‘90s. Kravitz said, "Super homophobic jokes on mainstream television. If you watch Friends now you're like, 'Whoa, that's....'”

Butler asked, "Wow, even in Friends?" which prompted her to reply, "Oh, so much in Friends. Like, things that aren't punchlines are punchlines. It's wild. So maybe that? We can keep that there."

"That's crazy. Yeah, keep that in the '90s!" he remarked.