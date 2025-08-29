Taylor Swift fails to surpass Messi

Taylor Swift: File photo

Taylor Swift's engagement announcement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has generated massive social media buzz but appears unlikely to surpass Lionel Messi's Instagram record.

Swift announced her engagement Tuesday on Instagram with a five-photo post showing Kelce's garden proposal.

The post accumulated a little over 34 million likes by Friday, drawing speculation from fans about breaking Instagram's like record.

However, the engagement post faces a significant gap in reaching the current record holder.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory celebration post holds the all-time record with nearly 75 million likes since December 2022.

Social media analysts suggest Swift's post could continue gaining traction as engagement news spreads globally, but the 41-million-like deficit presents a substantial challenge.

The pop superstar captioned her announcement "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," referencing her literary background and Kelce's athletic career.

For Taylor Swift, one of the planet's most recognizable and influential figures, this moment serves as a humbling reminder that no matter how vast one's fame becomes, there's always someone who has captured an even larger slice of global attention.







