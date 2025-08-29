 
Zoe Kravitz leaves Austin Butler embarrassed with blunt remark about past role

Zoe Kravitz left Austin Butler red faced with her judgment of a show he did early in his career

August 29, 2025

Zoe Kravitz embarrasses Austin Butler with harsh critique of actor's past show

Zoe Kravitz loves Sex and the City but not its spin-offs, The Carrie Diaries and And Just Like That, despite her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler having starred in one.

During a Vanity Fair interview, Austin asked Zoe, "In your first lie detector test, you proved you’re a huge fan of Sex and the City. Be honest: Which was the better spinoff? The Carrie Diaries or [And] Just Like That?”

She quickly declared, "Neither, leave that show alone. Everybody, just stop."

Oscar-nominated star Butler played Sebastian Kidd on The Carrie Diaries. The show followed Carrie Bradshaw’s high school life in Connecticut before she moves to New York City to work as a sex columnist. Sarah Jessica Parker’s younger version was played by AnnaSophia Robb.

Responding to Zoe’s harsh review, the Elvis star said, "Then, I’m gonna throw this guy out, and this guy," and tossed a pair of photoes behind him, adding, "[It] was two pictures of me. Yeah, I was in The Carrie Diaries. Did you know that?"

"Oops," Kravitz cried.

Butler holds his early role in the series close to his heart as it enabled him to move to NYC.

“I have so many fond memories of that time because that was when I first moved to New York," he said on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast in February 2023.

"I never lived in New York before and I was able to move to New York for two years and make that show. It was that and getting to be around AnnaSophia, everybody in that show, [they were] just so fun to be around, even just going back and watching Sex and the City," he added. 

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz are currently promoting their film Caught Stealing.

