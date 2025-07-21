 
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation'

The expert says "I think William might find it in his heart to forgive Harry's jibes about their sibling rivalry"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 21, 2025

King Charles has apparently landed in ‘hugely difficult situation’ amid peace talks with his estranged son Prince Harry.

This has been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to the Mirror after King Charles and Harry’s aides meeting held in London for peace.

Prince William’s representatives did not join the monarch and Harry’s aides.

The Mirror, citing royal insiders, has reported the Prince of Wales remains "deeply wounded" by Harry and has no plans to contact him, even if he reconciles with other Royal Family members.

Reacting to these reports, Jennie said: "It is a hugely difficult situation for a father, with loyal William at his side and rebellious Harry in California.

“The brothers are still miles apart in every sense. I imagine the King would have warned William about the meeting. I hope so, anyway.”

The expert added, "I think William might find it in his heart to forgive Harry’s jibes about their sibling rivalry, his indiscretions about their disagreements and fights. But I don’t think he is in any way ready to forgive Harry for hurting Catherine and revealing a row about bridesmaids’ dresses and a disagreement about lip gloss. Never say never, but reconciliation between William and Harry still seems a very distant prospect."

