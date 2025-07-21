 
King Charles' heartfelt wish laid bare amid reunion talks with Prince Harry

Royal expert reveals King Charles’ greatest wish amid rift with Prince Harry

July 21, 2025

King Charles yearns to reconnect with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles is desperate to meet with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, amid peace talks with Prince Harry.

According to an insider, the meeting held between the representatives to the monarch and the Duke of Sussex had great significance.

They added that the meeting is an “official sign” Charles is ready to welcome the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, back into the family fold.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, the source also cited a royal expert who claimed that Harry initiated the talks as he also wants his kids to have a relationship with Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

“This meeting is an official sign the King is willing to welcome Harry back,” the insider added. “Don’t underestimate the significance of this.”

The insider further noted how much cancer-stricken Charles wants to connect with the Sussex kids.

They shared that the monarch “will do anything to have Archie and Lili back in the UK – even for a visit.”

“To be able to spend his twilight years surrounded by all of his grandkids is his fondest wish.”

