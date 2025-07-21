Prince Harry ready to flee California as life crumbles with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry desperate to escape ‘bubble life’ in California

Prince Harry is reportedly ready to flee California even though Meghan Markle is strictly against leaving the US.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is “anxious” of his family’s future in the US and is desperate to return to his Royal relatives.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, a royal insider alleged that Harry wants his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a connection with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

Prince Harry is reportedly ready to flee California even though Meghan Markle is strictly against leaving the US.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is “anxious” of his family’s future in the US and is desperate to return to his Royal relatives.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, a royal insider alleged that Harry wants his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a connection with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

They also claimed that Harry is also worried about money, as he and Meghan are not in a strong financial position in America.

“Harry is anxious about his family’s future,” they said, alluding that Harry initiating peace talks with King Charles may have been triggered because of his financial position.

The publication noted that the Sussexes’ Netflix contract is coming to an end and Meghan has not been able to make significant profit with her recent ventures.

“He’s mortified it’s come to this but he can’t take much more,” the insider said. “He’s worried about his kids’ future and is beginning to feel like there’s nothing for them in California.”

“Archie and Lili live in an even bigger bubble than he ever did growing up,” the source said, adding that despite this, Meghan has refused to return to UK.

On Charles and Harry’s London peace summit, the source said, “The meeting is a big first step. However, there is a very long road ahead.”

“[Harry’s] got nothing left to lose, so he’s willing to try.”