 
Geo News

Prince Harry ready to flee California as life crumbles with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry hits breaking point but Meghan Markle refuses to budge

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 21, 2025

Prince Harry desperate to escape ‘bubble life’ in California
Prince Harry desperate to escape ‘bubble life’ in California 

Prince Harry is reportedly ready to flee California even though Meghan Markle is strictly against leaving the US.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is “anxious” of his family’s future in the US and is desperate to return to his Royal relatives.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, a royal insider alleged that Harry wants his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a connection with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family. 

Prince Harry is reportedly ready to flee California even though Meghan Markle is strictly against leaving the US.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is “anxious” of his family’s future in the US and is desperate to return to his Royal relatives.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, a royal insider alleged that Harry wants his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a connection with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

They also claimed that Harry is also worried about money, as he and Meghan are not in a strong financial position in America.

“Harry is anxious about his family’s future,” they said, alluding that Harry initiating peace talks with King Charles may have been triggered because of his financial position.

The publication noted that the Sussexes’ Netflix contract is coming to an end and Meghan has not been able to make significant profit with her recent ventures.

“He’s mortified it’s come to this but he can’t take much more,” the insider said. “He’s worried about his kids’ future and is beginning to feel like there’s nothing for them in California.”

“Archie and Lili live in an even bigger bubble than he ever did growing up,” the source said, adding that despite this, Meghan has refused to return to UK.

On Charles and Harry’s London peace summit, the source said, “The meeting is a big first step. However, there is a very long road ahead.”

“[Harry’s] got nothing left to lose, so he’s willing to try.”

Prince Harry mistake as he did not seek help from Princess Anne
Prince Harry mistake as he did not seek help from Princess Anne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'question of return' raised by source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'question of return' raised by source
King Charles and Prince Harry staged peace talks for the camera?
King Charles and Prince Harry staged peace talks for the camera?
Meghan Markle true feelings about Harry-King peace revolve around 'love'
Meghan Markle true feelings about Harry-King peace revolve around 'love'
How Prince William, King Charles will decline Harry's Invictus Games invitation predicted video
How Prince William, King Charles will decline Harry's Invictus Games invitation predicted
Prince Harry 'paranoid' brother William 'is poisoning' his image video
Prince Harry 'paranoid' brother William 'is poisoning' his image
Royal fans react as Meghan, Prince Harry mocked yet again
Royal fans react as Meghan, Prince Harry mocked yet again
Princess Anne's retirement plans revealed amid frustration with Prince William
Princess Anne's retirement plans revealed amid frustration with Prince William