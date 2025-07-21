Prince Harry takes big step to fulfil King Charles major wish

Prince Harry has taken a major step for his ailing father King Charles as the reports suggest the duke initiated peace talks with the monarch.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes most people would hope that a now elderly father and his son “could be reconciled before it’s too late”.

Jennie made these claims by reminding the royal fans about King Charles wishes for Harry and William.

She said, “Remember what Charles said to William and Harry as they fought in the gardens of Frogmore House after the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: 'Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery'.”

The royal expert continued, “A reconciliation could still be a very long way away….but if it happens, Harry will have gone some way to fulfilling his father’s wish."

Prince Harry is said to be ‘seriously worried’ and is ‘desperate’ for reconciliation with his father King Charles.

The royal expert’s remarks came days after reports King Charles and Harry’s private aides held key meeting in London.

The peace talks were reportedly initiated by Prince Harry after extending olive branch to the royal family in interview with BBC.

Prince Harry is also set to invite Prince William and King Charles to the next Invictus Games in Britain in hopes of reconciliation.