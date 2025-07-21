‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive brutal backlash over peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a brutal warning as a critic tells them not to return to the UK.

During an appearance on Jeremy Vine, Broadcaster Narinder Kaur and Claudia Hearne discussed the recent peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles’ team.

While Kaur was of the opinion that the Sussexes should not return citing security concerns, Hearne just brutally bashed the couple, telling them to not return.

"I think the royal family really depends on Meghan and Harry because they're so relevant. They appeal to the younger generation and work extremely hard,” said Kaur.

“They show an inclusive and progressive royal family,” she added. "Do I think they should come back? Absolutely not, as much as I'd love William and Harry to make up.

“I hate when there's family rows and dramas. I do think they need to make up but I don't think this country is a safe place for Meghan and Harry."

Narinder continued, "The racism that Meghan receives is despicable and I think Harry is quite right to keep his family and his family safe from the despicable hate. It is unacceptable."

Disagreeing with Kaur, Hearne said the couple is “toxic,” adding, “They torched the bridge on the way out and did a six-part Netflix documentary on it."

Vine was also of the same opinion. "No, because they accused them of racism and neglect on the public stage, knowing that the royals have absolutely no right of reply,” he added.

To this, Kaur protested as she defended the couple that the Royal family do have a right to reply because they "feed their stories into the press.”

"They throw Harry and Meghan under the bus all the time."

However, Hearne stuck to her point, saying, "I think ginge and whinge have made their bed and they need to lie in it."