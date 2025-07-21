 
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule

Prince William goes through emotional moment as Prince George follows in his footsteps

July 21, 2025

Prince William is reportedly going through an emotional phase as his son Prince George is set to follow a major royal rule.

After celebrating his birthday on July 22, the little Prince will no longer be allowed to fly on the same plane as his father without special permission from King Charles.

While this rule meant to protect the line of succession, William is said to feel emotional about the change as he remembers his own first flight without his father.

According to New Idea Magazine, the Prince of Wales knows that there is no going back because as George grows up, more royal rules will apply to him.

“William is not looking forward to this,” the source said. “He’ll never forget the first time he flew separately from his dad – it was a turning point in his life.”

“He knows what’s ahead. Each year, there will be new rules placed on his son,” they added.

On George’s training, the tipster shared that his “etiquette and ethics training will ramp up in the coming months as well, and he’ll start to be included in some of the daily briefings.”

“He won’t be expected to be on duty officially, but Wills cherishes moments like last week, where George’s sweet smile shows no hint of the weighty responsibilities ahead.”

