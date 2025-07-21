Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update

Prince Harry has received an exciting news regarding his "cautious and wary" father King Charles following a disappointing update.

Recently, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told Daily Express UK, "I think that The King and the Prince of Wales have enough charity events to go to, so I think they wouldn't have to go to the Invictus Games."

He was reacting to the reports Prince Harry is set to invite his father and brother to Invictus Games in 2027.

Burrell continued, "This is Harry's baby, not The King's and not William's. I think they shouldn't go to support Harry in this venture. This is Harry's concern, not theirs."

Amid these claims, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the Fox News Digital, "King Charles, while cautious and wary, might attend the Invictus Games.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said “Also, as monarch, he is commander in chief of the Armed Forces. Is it difficult, therefore, for him to refuse to attend the Games for personal reasons."

Earlier, Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, told People magazine that she also hopes members of the British royal family will be in attendance for the 2027 event.