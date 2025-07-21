 
Geo News

Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update

Prince Harry is set to invite his father King Charles and brother Prince William to the Invictus Games in 2027

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 21, 2025

Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update
Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update

Prince Harry has received an exciting news regarding his "cautious and wary" father King Charles following a disappointing update.

Recently, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told Daily Express UK, "I think that The King and the Prince of Wales have enough charity events to go to, so I think they wouldn't have to go to the Invictus Games."

He was reacting to the reports Prince Harry is set to invite his father and brother to Invictus Games in 2027.

Burrell continued, "This is Harry's baby, not The King's and not William's. I think they shouldn't go to support Harry in this venture. This is Harry's concern, not theirs."

Amid these claims, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the Fox News Digital, "King Charles, while cautious and wary, might attend the Invictus Games.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said “Also, as monarch, he is commander in chief of the Armed Forces. Is it difficult, therefore, for him to refuse to attend the Games for personal reasons."

Earlier, Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, told People magazine that she also hopes members of the British royal family will be in attendance for the 2027 event.

‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return video
‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation' video
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation'
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule
Prince Harry takes big step to fulfil King Charles major wish
Prince Harry takes big step to fulfil King Charles major wish
Meghan Markle proves her PR brilliance with perfectly timed product launch video
Meghan Markle proves her PR brilliance with perfectly timed product launch
Prince Harry ready to flee California as life crumbles with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ready to flee California as life crumbles with Meghan Markle
King Charles' heartfelt wish laid bare amid reunion talks with Prince Harry
King Charles' heartfelt wish laid bare amid reunion talks with Prince Harry
King Charles set to honour royal traditions with personal twist
King Charles set to honour royal traditions with personal twist