King Charles teases largest exhibition of late Queen Elizabeth's fashion

Royal family celebrates Queen Elizabeth's fashion legacy for centenary year

King Charles has made a major announcement about the largest exhibition of the late Queen Elizabeth’s fashion.

To mark the late Queen’s centenary year, the royal family will celebrate her iconic fashion legacy.

On Instagram, sharing pictures of Elizabeth’s cream silk evening gown, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, which she wore in 1956, the official handle of the royal family and the royal collection trust announced, “Coming soon… Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”

The statement read, “In 2026, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”

“Shown here is a cream silk evening gown with foliate beaded embroidery, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956,” it continued.

Notably, the dress shared “is just one of approximately 200 items.”

The statement also revealed that some items of the late Queen will be displayed “for the first time, charting the remarkable story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through clothing and accessories worn in all ten decades of her life.”

It is worth mentioning that the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style is set to open in Spring 2026. However, the dates and tickets sale will be announced in November 2025.