 
Geo News

King Charles teases largest exhibition of late Queen Elizabeth's fashion

King Charles makes major announcment abour the late Queen Elizabeth

By
Syeda Waniya
|

July 21, 2025

Royal family celebrates Queen Elizabeth's fashion legacy for centenary year

King Charles has made a major announcement about the largest exhibition of the late Queen Elizabeth’s fashion.

To mark the late Queen’s centenary year, the royal family will celebrate her iconic fashion legacy.

On Instagram, sharing pictures of Elizabeth’s cream silk evening gown, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, which she wore in 1956, the official handle of the royal family and the royal collection trust announced, “Coming soon… Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”

The statement read, “In 2026, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”

“Shown here is a cream silk evening gown with foliate beaded embroidery, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956,” it continued.

Notably, the dress shared “is just one of approximately 200 items.”

The statement also revealed that some items of the late Queen will be displayed “for the first time, charting the remarkable story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through clothing and accessories worn in all ten decades of her life.”

It is worth mentioning that the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style is set to open in Spring 2026. However, the dates and tickets sale will be announced in November 2025.

‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return video
‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation' video
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation'
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule
Prince Harry takes big step to fulfil King Charles major wish
Prince Harry takes big step to fulfil King Charles major wish
Meghan Markle proves her PR brilliance with perfectly timed product launch video
Meghan Markle proves her PR brilliance with perfectly timed product launch
Prince Harry ready to flee California as life crumbles with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ready to flee California as life crumbles with Meghan Markle
King Charles' heartfelt wish laid bare amid reunion talks with Prince Harry
King Charles' heartfelt wish laid bare amid reunion talks with Prince Harry
King Charles set to honour royal traditions with personal twist
King Charles set to honour royal traditions with personal twist