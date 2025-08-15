 
Geo News

Royal family marks Princess Anne's birthday with heartfelt message

Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday on August 15, 2025

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 15, 2025

Buckingham Palace celebrates Princess Annes 75th birthday
Buckingham Palace shared a brand new photo of Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, as she marks her birthday.

The Princess Royal, sister of King Charles, celebrates her 75th birthday on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a stunning portrait of Anne.

Alongside the photos, a message was shared in the caption that read, "75 today! Thank you for all of your kind birthday wishes for The Princess this week."

The new portrait taken by photographer John Swannell showed Anne standing outdoors in a stunning deep red, button-down dress with a belted waist, accessorized with a simple pearl necklace.

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, is known as one of the hardest working members of the royal family.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Buckingham Palace unveiled another stunning portrait of the sister of King Charles.

The portrait showed the Princess Royal in a royal blue dress featuring crisp white accents at the neckline and sleeves. 

