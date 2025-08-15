Meghan Markle gets grilled in public: She's totting around simpering sycophants!'

Meghan Markle’s posy of ‘simpering sycophants’ become a hot topic

During a recent chat between TalkTV’s Kevin O'Sullivan and Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, the topic of season 2 of With Love, Meghan came up.

In that chat Mr O'Sullivan got pretty candid over the image Meghan portrayed.

For those unversed, the comment came after Ms Schofield recounted a piece by the Hollywood Reporter where they called the new trailer a ‘humble’ on.

It led Mr O'Sullivan to comment, “She's about as humble as the Queen of Sheba.”

And he didn’t end there, in fact he doubled down and chalked it up to editing with the words “Kinsey, that must be editing, they've seen the criticisms of the first series, so they've cut back a little on her dominating the proceedings and everybody sort of bowing at the altar of Meghan.”

Still he did make one thing clear and that is that “nevertheless, it's quite clear from that trailer that indeed she is surrounded by a pathetic posy of simpering sycophants.”

Because in the past season it was “all ‘how wonderful she is’ and ‘oh, isn't she marvelous and all this sort of stuff’. And again, I still don't understand who it is, this program, this series, is supposed to be aimed at.”

He even slipped in a jibe against the Duchess when he said, “it looks to me as if they're calculating that the minimum age for the audience who's going to be interested in this kind of domestic goddess dribble is about 93. I mean, it's so old fashioned, so sort of middle-aged at best, isn't it? I mean, they're not she's not exactly going for the young audience, is she?” before concluding.

But the topic only ended when Ms Schofield offered her own two cents and said, “Well, I said this during the first series. everything she's executing can be executed in a 60-second Tik Tok video and would receive much more attention and would receive or would get a lot more eyeballs.”