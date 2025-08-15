Royal family shares another major update on Princess Anne ahead of her 75th birthday

Princess Anne new portrait has been unveiled

Anne, the Princess Royal’s new portrait has been unveiled ahead of her 75th birthday.

On Thursday, August 14, the official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a new photo of Anne, who’s the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Anne is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on August 15, 2025

The picture shared by the palace showed the sister of King Charles donning a royal blue dress featuring crisp white accents at the neckline and sleeves.

With a smile on her face, Anne, who is known as one of the hardest working members of the royal family, appeared to be in high spirits.

In the caption, Palace stated, “Ahead of Her Royal Highness’s 75th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Princess Royal has been released by Buckingham Palace.”

“The image was taken last month at Gatcombe Park, the private residence of The Princess Royal. The photograph was taken by John Swannell,” it further stated.

This comes after Buckingham Palace posted a vintage video of Anne’s childhood.

The heartfelt video showed the late Queen Elizabeth carrying Princess Anne in her arms, and a moment showing the late Prince Phillip and King George introducing Charles to his only sister.

Notably, it also featured adorable moments of Princess Royal and King Charles from their childhood, showcasing their strong bond.