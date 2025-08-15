 
Meghan Markle's deal renewal with Netflix: Media continues frenzy over first-look deal

Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix has caused chatter that has spilled over

Hiba Anjum
August 15, 2025

Meghan Markle’s decision to accept Netflix’s deal renewal has seen chatter continue even after multiple days, and this time around its News.com.au's royal reporter Bronte Coyne who stepped forward to offer her take.

According to The Sun, the expert spoke candidly, about her thoughts, and hypothesized the “ideal outcome”.

For those unversed, this deal renewal is the first since the couple moved to the US following their UK exit.

“We've talked about what was going to be next for Harry and Meghan in their Netflix business arm for a long time now, because we knew that this five-year deal was going to expire this year,” Mr Coyne started by saying. “What was going to be the ideal outcome?”

Because “they're not going to sign a deal anything like the one that was signed in 2020, because they don't really exist anymore.”

The reason, “the landscape has changed completely for TV, but streaming services in particular. So it did seem likely that there would either be a downgraded deal or an expiration of the deal.”

However, “now, the fact that both parties can say we've reached a new agreement, it was never going to be what it was before, but it is a new agreement.”

“I think that an argument could be made on either side that it's a PR win, because the deal wasn't cancelled, as had been speculated for some time. It's a first-look deal.”

