King Charles raises alarms by deteriorating more

King Charles is currently getting worse by the day

King Charles is raising alarm bells and is sparking concern among royal staffers and members of the family because of his health.

An insider that is close to the royals has shared the news.

During their interview with Parade, they were quoted saying, “King Charles really isn't doing well” at the moment.

Especially since he has been battling cancer for more than a year, much longer than Kate Middleton who finished her preventative chemotherapy treatment early this year.

And as of right now its looking like, “it wouldn't be surprising if William and Harry reconnected a bit more over this.”

Because “this could be the thing that pushes it to happen.”

For those unversed the youngest son, Prince Harry is currently engaged in reconciliation efforts with his father. He has not only offered invites to the Invictus Games 2027, but also offered his calendar to avoid clashes with the Royal engagements.

But while meetings were held between King Charles and Prince Harry, no one form Prince William’s communications team was present for the chat.