Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on retainer with employment contract if they divorce

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves being put on retainer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly been put on retainer, according to an expert.

The expert in question is broadcaster and journalist Esther Craichu, and she recently spoke on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

That chat featured some pretty candid admissions about the Sussexes’ deal.

In Ms Craichu’s eyes, “It's a retainer in case they [Meghan and Harry] decide to accidentally do something entertaining again. That's basically it. So there's no commitment.”

All in all Netflix has “put no money behind this. It's basically the right to first refusal.”

For those unversed, this is so “if they come up with something that doesn't have to do with their whole kind of sermonising about how to save the world, then Netflix might be like, yes.”

“I mean, to be brutally honest, what they've done is they've said, ‘unless you have some juicy tea to spill on the royal family, or you get divorced and want to give us a documentary, probably not.”

Before concluding she added, “but if they have something juicy to say about the royal family, like the king sent me a potted plant, which turned out to be poison ivy, or that ‘H my fox’ just didn't hold me the way I wanted to, and so we've had to consciously uncouple, then maybe. That's basically it.”