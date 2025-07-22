Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message to mark Prince George’s 12th birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released the new portrait of their elder son Prince George to mark his 12th birthday today.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, released the photo on their social media handles.

The future king and queen shared the adorable photo with heartfelt message.

They said, “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

The picture of Prince George was reportedly taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

Fans and friends also flooded the comment section with sweet birthday messages.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan says, “Warmest wishes on the birthday of Prince George. What a fine young man he’s become — handsome, poised, and full of quiet confidence. Such a lovely photo of our young Prince, with that charming smile of his. Wishing him every happiness for the year ahead.”

Another said, “Happy birthday to Prince George!! I wish him everything best to be happy, healty and young forever!”

“Happy birthday Prince George, I hope this day is amazing around the people who love you!”, the third said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also wished Prince George on his big day.