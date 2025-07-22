Will Prince George participate in 'daily briefings' after 12th birthday?

Prince George will start participating in the some of the ‘daily briefings’ at palace, the insider has claimed as he turns 12 today.

According to a report by the New Idea, “George’s etiquette and ethics training will ramp up in the coming months as well.”

The insider tells the media outlet, George will start to be included in some of the “daily briefings.”

“He won’t be expected to be on duty officially, but Wills cherishes moments like last week, where George’s sweet smile shows no hint of the weighty responsibilities ahead.”

The fresh claims came amid reports after his 12th birthday today, George and Prince William can no longer fly on the same plane without King Charles’ permission.

The report says rooted in safeguarding the monarchy’s succession, the rule means George must travel solo or with other family members only.

Back in 2022, the insider told the Woman’s Day about the day George, who is second in line to the throne, was told about his future.

The source had said, “Kate and William made it clear that they will be there to help him, but added that it might mean he will one day be treated differently to his little brother and sister.”