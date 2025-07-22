King's Foundation spokesperson releases statement over latest scandal: 'extremely seriously'

King's Foundation spokesperson releases statement over latest scandal

The King’s Foundation has released a major statement over latest scandal related to labor issue at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England.

According to the Fox News Digital, the spokesperson maintained that staff turnover is "well below" the national average.

The publication quoted the spokesperson as saying, "At The King’s Foundation, we take staff welfare extremely seriously and strive to be an exemplary employer.

"We are proud to regularly report very high satisfaction rates in our annual staff survey. Our staff turnover is well below the national average, as is the number of formal grievances raised. For the gardening team at Highgrove specifically, we regularly review guidance from the Professional Gardeners Guild for pay benchmarking."

The representative further said Highgrove has also seen many positive developments since the King’s Foundation became the charitable custodian of the gardens.

“Since 2022, the operating profit has more than doubled, a new education facility teaching traditional heritage skills to hundreds of students has been established, and visitor numbers continue to reach over 40,000 annually."

The Sunday Times reported recently, King Charles has watched 11 out of 12 gardeners step down over the last year.

The complaint alleged that “the team was overwhelmed, under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfill the King’s requests.”