Palace signals 'dangerous weakness' on entertaining Prince Harry peace talks

Royal expert warns Royal family that making peace with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destroy monarchy

July 22, 2025

King Charles receives warning, forgiving Harry, Meghan could harm monarchy

The Royal family has received a brutal warning against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the Duke of Sussex’s peace talks with King Charles.

In a piece for GB News, royal commentator Lee Cohen expressed dislike for reports of a "peace summit" between the monarch and the Duke of Sussex.

Calling the idea "alarming,” Cohen warned that forgiving the Sussexes for their past actions and public criticism could damage the monarchy's long-standing respect.

He further added that Harry and Meghan chose fame and fortune over loyalty and that the Palace should not appear weak by seeking to make peace without accountability.

The expert claimed that if Charles lets go of Harry's "litany of disgraceful acts and shameful attacks," it could potentially risk "the very respect that has sustained it for centuries."

"This is not a diplomatic crisis between nations; it is a family schism rooted in ingratitude and hubris. The Palace’s willingness to entertain such talks signals a dangerous weakness,” he added.

Cohen said that the California based royals chose "exile, fame, and fortune over loyalty" and urged the Palace not to "chase after them, cap in hand, begging for reconciliation.”

So now, making amends with them could show that the monarchy can be "battered into submission by petulant defectors," which could, in turn, "alienate" supporters.

"The Sussexes’ defenders will argue that reconciliation is the Christian thing to do, that families must heal. But forgiveness without accountability is not healing; it is surrender,” he continued.

"The monarchy is not a private family; it is a public institution, and its actions carry symbolic weight. The Palace must hold the line, not for spite but for survival.

“It must show that disloyalty has consequences, that the institution is bigger than any one individual, even a prince.

"The alternative is grim. A monarchy that bends to the Sussexes’ demands risks losing the respect of its most ardent supporters. The Crown has weathered worse storms than this, and it must not falter now."

