Prince George faces 'unsettling' transition year as he nears teenhood

Prince George’s 12th birthday marks emotional turning point

Prince George faces “lots of challenges” as he turns 12 today, claimed an expert, adding that the birthday marks a big moment in the life of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son.

As the little Prince, who is second in line to the British throne, gets ready to enter his teenage years, the expert said this age is a turning point for George.

Speaking with The Express, Royal author Duncan Larcombe explained that as children begin to grow up quickly, they become more independent.

Saying that it is a "poignant birthday" for the young royal, he added, "12 years old is a bit of a crossroads for a lot of kids when they’re growing up.”

“One more year and he'll be a teenager, and he'll be off to a different school away from his brother and sister,” he added.

“I think 12 is quite a poignant birthday 12. Kids do suddenly age quite quickly after 12 – they become little people rather than being a little child."

Sharing similar thoughts, royal expert Jennie Bond said that being a “tweenager” comes with “a lot of challenges,” adding, “It will seem to George that his world is getting bigger on every level: physical, mental, emotional and social."

Bond continued, "He must already have had a very emotional year and a half since his grandfather and his mother were diagnosed with cancer and now he knows that he is in his last year of being wrapped in the familiar blanket of living with his parents and siblings 24/7 before he moves to big school next September."

"The decision about where he will go and study next has undoubtedly already been made, and I’m sure that George was very influential in it.

“Nevertheless, it’s a big change hovering on his horizon, and it’s bound to be quite unsettling."