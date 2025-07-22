Prince William, Kate Middleton secretly oppose THIS strict royal rule

Prince William, Kate dislike THIS royal rule aimed at protecting the monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly despises one of the years-old royal tradition as their son Prince George’s grows older.

One of he rules meant to protect the line of succession is that George will not be able to travel with the Prince of Wales and possibly his other two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, once he turns 12.

According to royal commentator Robert Jobson, the Prince and Princess of Wales must find the rule “frustrating” and “awkward.”

In a 2024 interview with GB News, he shared, "The fact that the King has raised it before George was 12, I think, is important.”

The expert continued, "When you've had a cancer diagnosis like the King has had and the treatment he's had, he's obviously thinking about his own mortality and the future of the monarchy.

"And that involves Prince George very much so, left, right and centre. So I think that it's quite important.

"I can understand why there was frustration because if you're going to separately get one child to take a different route, it can be quite awkward if you're going on holidays and things like that.”

He further added, "I'm not so sure that if you're going on a commercial flight or something like that, it would be so necessary. But helicopters do tend to be the focus.

“Mind you, we've had a few billionaires, haven't we, that have crashed in helicopters who must have thought with their wealth and experienced pilots and wonderful helicopters that they were indestructible, but they weren't.

"So I do think that it's just a question of making sure that the monarchy and the line of succession is safe."