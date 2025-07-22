Prince Harry's 'betrayal' hard to forgive?

Prince Harry has rejected his family’s values and revealed private family matters, which is ‘unprecedented’, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed this as Prince Harry is optimistic about reconciliation with the royal family.

Hilary says, "The major issue continues to be the lack of trust any of the senior royals can ever have in Harry.

"Time after time, he has rejected his family’s values, he reveals private family matters, which is unprecedented, and, in general, has behaved in an abhorrent manner. For any family, such a betrayal would be hard to forgive, let alone having been part of such a highly sensitive environment."

The report says royal family members never publicly commented on Harry’s tell-all. But many experts believe they are still not over it and the damage it caused to the monarchy’s reputation.

Fordwich further believes, "King Charles, while cautious and wary, might attend the Invictus Games.”

But of course, the monarch prefers “all private matters to remain private”, the expert said and added in addition, there are many conflicts with the royal schedule, let alone Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday during the games."