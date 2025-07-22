 
Buckingham Palace releases statement about Prince George after major announcement

Buckingham Palace made major announcement a day before Prince George's 12th birthday

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 22, 2025

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, has released a heartfelt statement about Prince George, who turned 12 today.

The palace reposted the photo of Prince George, shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton, on its social media handles with a heartfelt statement.

The statement reads, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince George!”

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared George stunning photo saying “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s message for George comes a day after it was announced the changing fashions of the late Queen Elizabeth II are to go on show in a major exhibition next year at Buckingham Palace.

The palace, in a joint post with the Royal Collection Trust, announced “Coming soon… Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.

“In 2026, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”

It added, “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style will open in spring 2026 and dates will be announced and tickets on sale in November 2025.”

