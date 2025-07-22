Meghan Markle urged to embrace 'rebel' image amid branding backlash

Meghan Markle accused of leading 'worst brand execution to date'

Meghan Markle is facing renewed criticism over her brand strategy as expert called it the “worst brand execution to date.”

During The Art of the Brand podcast, Canadian lawyer Phillip Millar and Californian marketing executive Camille Moore bashed the Duchess of Sussex and accused her of “milking” her royal connections.

Moore urged Prince Harry’s wife to embrace a consistent “rebel” identity, claiming her strategies will not work longtime.

"They're just milking that for everything they can,” said Moore. “You can make short-term money from it, but it's not a long-term strategy.”

Recently, Meghan also faced backlash after she signed a gift card using the title “HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

This move was not very well received due to Meghan and Prince Harry’s prior agreements not to use the HRH style in public or commercial settings.

“Her brand should be I'm a disruptor. I go into TV. I make noise. I go into the Royal Family. I make noise,” said Millar.

He added that the Duchess of Sussex “should brand herself as a rebel, but she's not consistent with what she is.”

“They're not executing anything well on any show on anything,” the lawyer said before further bashing Meghan on her products selling out quickly.

“Confectionery scarcity doesn't matter,” Millar said.