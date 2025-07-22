Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin Rosie's grim cause of death revealed

Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousin Rosie's cause of death revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Rosie Roche’s cause of death has been revealed.

Rosie, who was 20-year-old, was found dead in her Wiltshire home on July 14.

According to The Independent, Rosie died of “traumatic head injury.” The publication cited Wiltshire and Swindon coroner as their source.

A firearm was also found close to the deceased, who was granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy. Rosie was found dead in her room by her mother and sister.

The investigation ran by Wiltshire and Swindon coroner reached the conclusion that the death was non-suspicious.

Coroner Grant Davies said that police "have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement," per The Sun.

Wiltshire police also revealed that “there are no suspicious circumstances” involved in Roche’s death, in a statement to The Independent.

They added that their “thoughts are with her family.”

Rosie was a student at Durham University where she studied English literature. Professor Wendy Powers, the principal of University College, told The Independent that Rosie was “loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents,” and added that students are “extremely saddened” by her death.