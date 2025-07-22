Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy?

Meghan Markle has once again found herself at the center of online speculation, as persistent rumors and conspiracy theories regarding her reproductive health circulate across social media platforms.

Some detractors of Prince Harry's wife have resurfaced claims that Meghan Markle allegedly underwent a hysterectomy, suggesting she is unable to have biological children.

The rumor has fueled broader conspiracy theories that she did not give birth to her two children, Prince Archie, born in 2019, and Princess Lilibet, born in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

These claims, which originated on fringe platforms and have been amplified by Meghan’s harshest critics, have gained renewed attention following her recent public appearances.

Social media threads and video blogs have questioned the lack of specific birth details released by the Sussexes, adding to long-standing speculation.

Royal observers and supporters have condemned the theories as invasive, baseless, and reflective of the toxic environment that has surrounded Meghan since joining the royal family.

No credible evidence has ever supported claims of surrogacy or medical procedures related to fertility.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess has not commented on the latest rumors.

However, medical privacy and repeated denials from sources close to the couple make clear that the hysterectomy and surrogacy theories are entirely unfounded.