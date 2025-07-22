Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fans have received a disappointing news regarding their major deal.

Meghan has announced the second season of her cooking show With Love, Meghan, however, the Daily Mail, citing the insiders, has reported “Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal is dead”

The report further says the bosses at Netflix are 'just waiting for the credits to roll' on $100m contract with 'no appetite for anything new' after 'dismal' viewing figures.

The fresh disappointing news came days after claims Meghan's lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix's top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025.

Prince Harry's documentary Polo was also disastrous and it was only watched by 500,000 people in six months.

The duke and duchess Netflix deal will expire this year.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the sources, has claimed “This deal is dead.

“She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal.

“They're just waiting for the credits to roll. They're letting it expire without drama. There's no appetite for anything new.”

The insider at the streaming giant tells Rob Shuter, “The interest just isn't there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise”