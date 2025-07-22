Royal family says King Charles, Queen Camilla 'had a wonderful day' after joint engagement

King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to Newmarket

The royal family on Tuesday said King Charles and Queen Camilla had "A wonderful day" during their visit to Newmarket, a market town and civil parish in the district of Suffolk, England.

A statement issued on social media said, "Their Majesties visited The National Stud, meeting those involved industry-leading stud services, educational programmes, and charities improving access to British horse racing for young people.

Later, at King Edward VII Memorial Hall, The King and Queen met members of local community groups and businesses.

"Their Majesties ended the day at The Jockey Club, which was founded in 1750 and is today the largest employer and commercial organisation in British horseracing and one of the leading sports businesses in the UK."

The royal family shared multiple pictures of the royal couple's visit and their meetings with those who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the king and his wife.

The King and Queen's visit came as the monarch's grandson, Prince George, celebrated his 12th birthday.

A birthday tribute on behalf of the King and Queen was also shared from their Instagram account.







