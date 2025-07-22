Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent

Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' remains silent

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is celebrating his 12th birthday on Monday.

But the occasion also highlights the widening rift in the House of Windsor, notably the absence of his once-beloved uncle, Prince Harry.

George's birthday comes amid reports of peace talks between Harry and King Charles, which his father, Prince William, is reportedly opposing.

Born on July 22, 2013, George Alexander Louis was warmly welcomed into the royal family.

Prince Harry, then a senior working royal, famously joked he would charge high babysitting fees.

In the early years, Harry was often seen smiling alongside George in family portraits and was said to have given him thoughtful gifts, including a toy SUV like Prince William’s and books about Africa.

The two spent several family holidays together at Sandringham, with insiders noting Harry’s role as the “fun uncle,” especially during Christmas celebrations.

However, the relationship appears to have grown distant following Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2020 exit from royal duties and their relocation to the United States.

Prince George’s 12th birthday arrives with no sign of a public message from his uncle. Whether Harry sent a private greeting remains unknown.

Royal observers note that while George is poised for future leadership, his early memories may hold only fading traces of a once-close uncle whose presence has become more symbolic than personal in recent years.

The palace has not commented on any direct communication between the two.