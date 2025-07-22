Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend summers with Brooklyn, Nicola?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming besties with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly growing closer with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

As reported by RadarOnline the young couple has invited Harry and Meghan for summers in Palm Beach, Florida.

The outlet revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is “hoping to secure valuable support for her lifestyle brand from the mega-rich social circuit there.”

As the four grow closer, the insider has revealed Brooklyn and Nicola “can't stop singing their praises.”

“These four are as thick as thieves and have been talking about all sorts of collaborations,” they added.

Additionally, Harry and Meghan are planning to get a place in Florida with insiders claiming that the Duchess of Sussex “no doubt would love the idea of establishing herself as the queen of Palm Beach.”

The tipster noted, “There are tons of networking opportunities. The fact that Nicola and her family have a massive compound on the beach is just icing on the cake.”

It is worth mentioning that the young couple’s close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes amid Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud with David Beckham and Victoria.

Additionally, David and Victoria were also friends with Harry and Meghan, but their friendship ended when the Duchess of Sussex blamed the Fashion icon for leaking stories to the press in 2024.