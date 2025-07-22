 
Princess Dian's relative, Prince William and Prince Harry cousin dies at 26

July 22, 2025

Who is Rosie Roche?

Rosie Roche, a distant cousin of Princes William and Harry, was found dead in her London flat on Saturday with a firearm beside her, police confirmed. She was 20.

Roche, a maternal relative of the late Princess Diana, was reportedly the granddaughter of one of Diana’s aunts, placing her in the extended Spencer family tree. 

Rosie Roches picture via X (Twitter)
Rosie Roche's picture via X (Twitter)

Though not a working royal, Roche occasionally attended family gatherings and was photographed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, seated several rows behind senior royals.

Prince William and Prince Harry: File photo
Prince William and Prince Harry: File photo

Educated at Cheltenham Ladies’ College and later studying art history at the University of Edinburgh, Roche was known for her quiet disposition and passion for equestrian events, often attending polo matches where she was once spotted briefly speaking with Prince Harry in 2016.

Buckingham Palace has yet to issue an official comment, but a spokesperson for Prince William said, “The Prince of Wales is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a family member.” .

Royal sources noted that Princess Anne reportedly reached out to Roche’s parents privately.

Scotland Yard said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but an inquest has been opened. The royal family is said to be in mourning, with funeral details to follow.

