When Prince George was accused of breaching protocol by US president

As Prince George turned 12 on Tuesday, hundreds of supporters of the British royal family took to social media to express their love and admiration for the future king.

Several users shared old videos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son to mark his birthday.

A throwback video of former US president Barrack Obama recalling his meeting with Prince George garnered thousands of views on X, formerly Twitter.

In the 2016 video, Obama, while referring to his Kensington Palace visit , joked about Prince George greeting him while wearing a dressing gown.

Obama made the funny remarks about the royal during his speech at the White House Correspondents. The then US president feigned offence at the little prince's attire, joking that it was a "breach of protocol."

Addressing the crowd at the dinner, which included famous faces such as Emma Watson, Kerry Washington and Tom Hiddleston, Obama spoke about the upcoming end of his final ever term as president, and joked that Prince George's adorable bedtime attire was an intentional slight.

"It's not just Congress. Even some foreign leaders, they've been looking ahead, anticipating my departure. Last week, Prince George showed up to our meeting in his bathrobe. That was a slap in the face. A clear breach of protocol," the President said.