Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo

Prince George has developed a striking resemblance to his paternal family, note fans.

The young Wales, who has turned 12 today, was spotted in a new photo dropped by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, has shared an uncanny resembled to his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Speaking about George’s photo, fans turned to their Instagram and praised the young Royal.

"You can even see his Granny Diana in him," he said.

One person wrote: "He could pass as Charles Spencer son or young Charles Spencer."

Another added: "I can more see Charles Spencer, Diana's brother."

However, another added: "Am I the only one that doesn’t see Charles Spencer in him," followed by a crying emoji. "I think he looks more like Diana."

"I think George looks like his dad, Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth & Louis looks like his maternal grandfather," another pointed out.