 
Geo News

Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo

Prince George’s birthday creates special comparisons to his Spencer ancestors

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 23, 2025

Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo
Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo 

Prince George has developed a striking resemblance to his paternal family, note fans.

The young Wales, who has turned 12 today, was spotted in a new photo dropped by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, has shared an uncanny resembled to his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Speaking about George’s photo, fans turned to their Instagram and praised the young Royal.

"You can even see his Granny Diana in him," he said.

One person wrote: "He could pass as Charles Spencer son or young Charles Spencer."

Another added: "I can more see Charles Spencer, Diana's brother."

However, another added: "Am I the only one that doesn’t see Charles Spencer in him," followed by a crying emoji. "I think he looks more like Diana."

"I think George looks like his dad, Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth & Louis looks like his maternal grandfather," another pointed out.

Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy? video
Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy?
Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent
Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent
Who is Rosie Roche?
Who is Rosie Roche?
Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news
Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend summers with Brooklyn, Nicola? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend summers with Brooklyn, Nicola?
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'root of massive rift' with royal family exposed: 'unforgivable' video
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'root of massive rift' with royal family exposed: 'unforgivable'
Buckingham Palace releases statement about Prince George after major announcement
Buckingham Palace releases statement about Prince George after major announcement
Meghan Markle urged to embrace 'rebel' image amid branding backlash
Meghan Markle urged to embrace 'rebel' image amid branding backlash