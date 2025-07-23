 
Geo News

Prince George is ‘not phased' by daunting future as King

Prince George is ready for the future with his new milestone

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 23, 2025

Prince George is ‘not phased by daunting future as King
Prince George is ‘not phased' by daunting future as King 

Prince George is all set to take over new responsibilities as he celebrates his birthday.

The young Wales, who has turned 12 this year, is bracing up to become responsible and efficient.

Royal Editor Emily Ferguson writes for Express: “While many 12-year-olds will be dreaming of careers as a ballerina, doctor or pilot, Prince George knows all too well what his future will look like. As the eldest child of a future King, the youngster is facing a well-trodden path that leads to a life of duty and service for a centuries-old institution. “

The expert added: “But George doesn’t seem phased by the task, and has already started to have a small taste of what his future will look like.”

She continued: “For years, he has joined his parents at high-profile events such as Trooping the Colour and at his grandfather’s Coronation, he was front and centre as a Page of Honour. “

Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy? video
Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy?
Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent
Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent
Who is Rosie Roche?
Who is Rosie Roche?
Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news
Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend summers with Brooklyn, Nicola? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend summers with Brooklyn, Nicola?
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'root of massive rift' with royal family exposed: 'unforgivable' video
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'root of massive rift' with royal family exposed: 'unforgivable'
Buckingham Palace releases statement about Prince George after major announcement
Buckingham Palace releases statement about Prince George after major announcement
Meghan Markle urged to embrace 'rebel' image amid branding backlash
Meghan Markle urged to embrace 'rebel' image amid branding backlash