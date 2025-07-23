Prince Harry's rift with Royals had quiet impact on George, Charlotte, Louis?

Prince William, Kate Middleton shield kids from family tensions with Harry

Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton may have had a quiet impact on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Waleses kids said to have no connection with their American cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and their once-loving Uncle Harry.

In a 2013 interview, the Duke of Sussex spoken fondly about being there for baby George, but things have changed since he stepped down as senior royal.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the kids may be aware of the tensions even though their focus remains on their mother, Kate, who has recently completed cancer treatment.

Speaking with Royal Insider, the expert said, “The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales have had to come to terms with their mother’s fight against cancer, which is extremely tough.”

“Catherine is devoted to them, as is William. George, one day will be king, and his inheritance will be safeguarded by his parents,” he added.

“The Sussexes, at the moment anyway, are a threat,” Fitzwilliams continued. “However, matters dealing with the rift with the Sussexes will have been of little importance at such a time.”

“It’s an extremely deep rift and the Waleses will not wish their children to be involved in it, but they will be aware of it.”