Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William as the Prince of Wales is set to fly out of England.

According to the palace, the future king will travel to Switzerland on Sunday to attend the final of the Women's Euros 2025 after the Lionesses sealed their place in the showdown.

Prince William will support team England, known as the Lionesses, in his role as patron of the Football Association.

The Majesty Magazine has shared Kensington Palace announcement on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

It reads, “The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Football Association, will attend the final of the Women’s Euros in Basel on Sunday to cheer on the @Lionesses.

“England will face the winners of today's semi-final between Germany and Spain. #WEURO2025”

Prince William attended the Lionesses second game of the tournament against The Netherlands earlier this month.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner as reigning champions England beat Italy 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to reach the Women´s Euro 2025 final.

Meanwhile, before this announcement, Prince William took to social media to congratulate the team.

He said, “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”



