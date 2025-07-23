 
Geo News

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Prince William also attended the Lionesses second game of the tournament

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 23, 2025

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William as the Prince of Wales is set to fly out of England.

According to the palace, the future king will travel to Switzerland on Sunday to attend the final of the Women's Euros 2025 after the Lionesses sealed their place in the showdown.

Prince William will support team England, known as the Lionesses, in his role as patron of the Football Association.

The Majesty Magazine has shared Kensington Palace announcement on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

It reads, “The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Football Association, will attend the final of the Women’s Euros in Basel on Sunday to cheer on the @Lionesses.

“England will face the winners of today's semi-final between Germany and Spain. #WEURO2025”

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Prince William attended the Lionesses second game of the tournament against The Netherlands earlier this month.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner as reigning champions England beat Italy 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to reach the Women´s Euro 2025 final.

Meanwhile, before this announcement, Prince William took to social media to congratulate the team.

He said, “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.” 

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William


King Charles expresses hope for another 'thrilling encounter' in major statement video
King Charles expresses hope for another 'thrilling encounter' in major statement
King Charles earns praise for his work ethic and resilience despite cancer
King Charles earns praise for his work ethic and resilience despite cancer
Prince William reacts to exciting news amid King Charles peace talks with Harry
Prince William reacts to exciting news amid King Charles peace talks with Harry
Netflix shares ‘no animosity' as deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ends video
Netflix shares ‘no animosity' as deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ends
Sarah Ferguson leads Royal family tributes for Ozzy Osbourne
Sarah Ferguson leads Royal family tributes for Ozzy Osbourne
Prince Harry, King Charles reunion date revealed amid speculations
Prince Harry, King Charles reunion date revealed amid speculations
King Charles discusses health battles in rare moment during royal outing
King Charles discusses health battles in rare moment during royal outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal dumped by giant: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal dumped by giant: Source