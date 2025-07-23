Why Prince Harry wants 'apology' from royal family?

Prince Harry has finally agreed for reconciliation with King Charles and other members of the royal family, however, the duke wants an ‘apology.’

This has been claimed by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, while speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on behalf of Genting Casino.

The former aide made these claims when he was asked who leaked the details of the meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides held in London recently.

Paul Burrell says, “It serves no purpose for the royal family to leak those details, and it seems to me that it favors Harry and Meghan’s camp to proceed and move forward at a time when [Prince] William and Kate’s star is in the ascendancy, so I don’t think they would have leaked it either.”

The royal expert continued, “After all, Harry is the one who wants an apology from the family. I think it is quite incredible, really, saying he wants an apology from the family when actually he is the one who has done all the damage.”

“I know that Harry misses his family. He still has contact with the Spencer family but he does miss the royals, the Windsor side of his family,” Paul Burrell added.