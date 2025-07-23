Princess Anne holds crucial meeting amid frustration with Prince William

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles, has held a crucial meeting at St. James's Palace amid reports of ongoing frustration with Prince William.

The palace, in the Court circular, shared on its official website confirmed meeting of the Royal Princess.

The statement reads, “21 July 2025, St. James's Palace: The Princess Royal, President, Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, this morning attended the Annual General Meeting and the Royal Welsh Show at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, Builth Road, Builth Wells, and was received by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Powys (Mrs. Tia Jones).”

According to a report by the Times, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Meanwhile, the publication, citing the royal sources, has also revealed Princess Anne’s retirement plans, saying the Princess Royal will follow in her father Prince Philip’s footsteps as she is thought to be planning a gradual reduction in her workload at 80 before finally fully retiring a decade later.